Dodging bullets in Vegas: 'The gunfire just wasn't stopping,' concert-goer recalls

Desera Prosser wore a Garth Brooks shirt and Miranda Lambert hot-pink sunglasses and James Glass wore a Dierks Bentley hat. They'd come to Vegas for the country music festival, just as they did every year.

On Sunday, as they were listening to Jason Aldean wrap up his set, they heard the popping sounds. Fireworks, they figured.

But then everyone started running and the couple hit the ground to avoid the sprays of bullets.

"The gunfire just wasn't stopping. So I got up and started running," she said.

Glass, who hid behind a beer cart, said he felt a bullet whizz by his head.

Glass said the blast of bullets seemed to go on for minutes.

Prosser saw a young woman a few feet in front of her get shot in the back.

"That scared me and I just kept running and running and running," she said.

She ran back toward MGM Grand Casino where the couple was staying, but then took refuge under an SUV when the gunfire started up again.

Finally, she got into the hotel and sprinted to her room.

On Monday, the couple prepared to leave for Naples, Fla., where they moved a few days before Hurricane Irma. Their home was damaged, with a leaking roof and a flooded bottom floor.

"This," Prosser said, "was supposed to be our getaway."