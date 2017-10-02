ESPN reportedly decides to air national anthem before 'Monday Night Football' because of Las Vegas shooting

Fans cheer at the end of the national anthem before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

In response to the deadly shootings in Las Vegas on Sunday night, ESPN has decided to include the national anthem as part of its "Monday Night Football" broadcast of the NFL game between the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs, according to a Washington Post report.

The decision comes after the network had previously stated its intention of returning to its practice of not airing the national anthem, after showing it last week in the midst of widespread player protests in response to comments by President Trump.

In a speech on Sept. 23, Trump challenged NFL owners to fire players who do not stand during the national anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season as a protest against social injustice.

Following Trump's comments, players and teams demonstrated in various manners before and during the national anthem that weekend.

"Monday Night Football" has broadcast the anthem during previous seasons, but its production team decided this year to use that time to talk more about the game, ESPN sources told the Washington Post.

An exception was made for the Week 1 game, which fell on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as last week.

The network also intends to air the moment of silence that will be held before Monday's game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Washington Post reports.