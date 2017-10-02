LOCAL
Dirty John Part Two: Who exactly has she married? The frightening truth pours out in a flood, but it’s hard to accept
NATION

58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

  • The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
  • Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
  • One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
  • The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock 'has never even drawn a gun.'
  • Photos from Las Vegas
Resources

Mandalay Bay Resort puts out call for trauma counselors

Joseph Serna

Mandalay Bay Resort said it is providing crisis counselors for any guest or hotel employee affected by Sunday night's massacre.

It sent out a tweet Monday morning asking for help.

It followed up that tweet about an hour later with further details.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
76°