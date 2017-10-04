Online fundraisers collect millions for Las Vegas shooting victims and give people spaces to grieve

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
|Colleen Shalby
In the midst of mass tragedy, a new normal for collective mourning has emerged.
It's not uncommon for family, friends and strangers to grieve together on Facebook, on Twitter and even in the comments of online fundraising campaigns. That's been true after many recent tragedies and certainly the case in the days since the Las Vegas shooting left 59 dead and more than 500 wounded. Dozens of campaigns on the Go Fund Me website have raised millions for victims and their families, while serving as virtual memorials and tributes.
May we all remember you smiling and laughing.
You don’t know me but I was standing behind you in a group of moms.
This is a young woman who loves with all her heart.
A devoted aunt, a group of childhood friends, a sister, a brother, a fellow officer, a gubernatorial candidate -- all have launched campaigns for someone hurt or killed during the shooting on the Vegas Strip. The fundraisers have been shared widely on social media. A dip into the comments sections shows just how near and far.
I was there at the festival and left unharmed. My heart breaks for all the victims.
You are a true jewel. RIP
Sending you love, strength and well wishes from Australia.
I don't know you, but I hope you get well soon.
We’ve known each other a long time my friend. From 6th grade to high school. I am so happy you are well.