Shooter's girlfriend: No 'warning that something horrible like this would happen'

The girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter told FBI agents Wednesday that she had no explanation for what motivated the massacre.

Her interview with agents dashed any immediate hope that she could help unlock the mysteries of a shooting that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured.

"I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man," Marilou Danley said in a statement read by her attorney, Matt Lombard, after she was interviewed by FBI agents for several hours in Los Angeles.

"He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this would happen,” Lombard read.

According to the statement, Paddock announced to Danley two weeks ago that he had bought her a plane ticket so that she could visit family in the Philippines.

While she was there, Danley said in the statement, Paddock wired money to her, saying it was for her to buy a house for her and her family.

The trip and money suddenly appeared to Danley to be an attempt by Paddock to break off the relationship, but she said she had no inclination he was planning to carry out the massacre.

Danley returned to the United States late Tuesday and was met by federal agents after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.