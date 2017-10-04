Trump thanks doctors and police who aided Las Vegas shooting victims

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited doctors and patients Wednesday at a Las Vegas hospital that treated more than 100 victims from this week's mass shooting. "It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job they’ve done," the president said.

Flanked by medical staff from University Medical Center, the region's only Level 1 trauma facility, Trump applauded the emergency response to the massacre. "I just want to congratulate everybody, it’s incredible work, incredible work you’ve done," he said.

Victims who might have died will instead be released from the hospital in the days or weeks ahead, Trump said.

Trump characterized the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, as a “very sick man, he was a very demented person." Of Paddock's motive, Trump said, "You will know very soon if we find something, we’re looking very, very hard."

Trump also praised the "incredible job" done by police responding to Sunday night's shooting at a country-music festival, crediting officers with stopping the gunfire from the Mandalay Bay hotel within 11 minutes. "The professionalism has just been amazing," Trump said.

Shortly after, the president and the first lady arrived at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where they were greeted by law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting, and where Trump again praised their response.

The couple was scheduled to return to Washington after meeting with police.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who runs the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, showed Trump the department's operations center, where police coordinated the response to the shooting.

Trump said the first responders to the shooting had been a "real inspiration," adding "this has been a rough time," but the shooting could have been "a lot worse" without the help of emergency officials. Trump said he had “seen professionalism like you rarely see” and thanked them, drawing applause.