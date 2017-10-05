Vegas shooter booked room overlooking Lollapalooza in Chicago, official says

A full two months before he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor hotel room and killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel overlooking the site of another major outdoor music festival on the weekend of the event, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The official said that authorities found no evidence that Paddock ever came to Chicago during the weekend of Aug. 3-6 for Lollapalooza — a music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation of Paddock's movements, spoke only on condition of anonymity after being briefed on the investigation.

The Blackstone Hotel, where Paddock made the reservations, overlooks the main stage and other stages at Grant Park, where the music festival is held every year.

Paddock's booking of the hotel room, first reported by TMZ, came to light as investigators, trying to determine a motive for the Las Vegas shooting, have been tracking Paddock's movements in the days before he began shooting from the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sunday night.