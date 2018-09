Whipping winds and surging ocean waters won’t be the only threats from Hurricane Florence , which is expected to make landfall in North Carolina on Friday.

Rain and rising floodwaters could swamp coal ash basins and hog waste lagoons, washing the byproduct of the state’s industries into rivers and lakes. Environmentalists warn of toxic chemicals, bacteria and other dangers.

If that happens, some of the damage from this natural disaster would have a distinctly man-made component, echoing problems from previous storms.