In Arkansas, a furor over the 'Babe Bracket' rating female TV journalists

Around town and online, Kellerman was peppered with opinions. He went on "The Show With No Name" to defend his position. Thus far, the Buzz appears to be standing by its decision to host the Babe Bracket — which is sponsored this year by Seductions Lingerie, a lingerie and adult toy store that dubs itself "the sexiest store in town" — but the station's management is discussing how it could update the contest to address some of the concerns of female journalists.