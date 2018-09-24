Sentencing to determine whether Bill Cosby will face probation or spend his final years behind bars

Bill Cosby, the first high-profile American celebrity to be convicted of sexual assault in the #MeToo era, entered a Pennsylvania courthouse Monday to find out whether he will spend his final years behind bars.
The disgraced 81-year-old actor and comedian was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former university basketball official, at his mansion near Philadelphia in 2004. He faces a sentence ranging from probation to 30 years in prison.
Constand, 45, is the only woman among more than 50 accusers whose complaint against Cosby has led to a criminal conviction. But there was a long line of women Monday morning at Montgomery County’s Court of Common Pleas in Norristown, Pa., many of the dozens who have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them too.
Together, they hoped to persuade the judge presiding over the two-day sentencing hearing that Cosby is a serial predator and urge him to impose a substantial prison sentence.
“He should get some time behind bars,” said Lise-Lotte Lublin, a 51-year-old schoolteacher from Las Vegas who has accused Cosby of drugging her, before the hearing began.
Already, Pennsylvania's sex-offender board has examined Cosby and recommended he be deemed a sexually violent predator, but the judge presiding over the case, Steven O'Neill, will have the final say.
Each count is a second-degree felony, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years. However, Pennsylvania’s guidelines for aggravated indecent assault recommend a sentence of 22 to 36 months for each count for someone with no previous criminal record.
Amid national scrutiny, the judge also has to decide whether to sentence Cosby to back-to-back prison terms or consider the three counts as a single criminal act.
The judge also has to consider how much weight to give to other women who have testified about Cosby’s sexual misconduct – he allowed five women to speak of Cosby’s “prior bad acts” during the trial – as well as Cosby’s age and frail health.
Typically, someone convicted of aggravated sexual assault would be sentenced to significant prison time, said Dennis McAndrews, an attorney and former prosecutor from southeastern Pennsylvania.
“The difficulty is, this not a typical case,” he said. “It’s very rare that you see an 81-year-old man convicted of this type of offense. They’re usually dramatically younger and often have a prior criminal history.”
Attorneys for Cosby, who has insisted on his innocence, have said they plan to appeal his conviction.
While the defense is likely to argue for leniency, highlighting their client’s age, frailty and lack of previous criminal convictions, prosecutors are expected to characterize Cosby as a serial predator who has long escaped justice.
Earlier this month, Montgomery County Dist. Atty. Kevin Steele asked the judge to allow numerous women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault to tell their stories at the sentencing. The judge denied prosecutors’ request last week, stating he found no precedent in Pennsylvania law that would allow him to weigh uncharged conduct in his sentencing.
Lublin, who testified during the retrial that Cosby drugged her in a hotel room in 1989 when she was a 23-year-old model, traveled to the sentencing from Nevada in the hope she would be able to read a victim impact statement.
“I think he needs to hear it,” she said of Cosby. “He needs to start taking responsibility for what he’s done.”
This week’s sentencing is the final chapter in the lengthy legal back and forth that has marked Cosby’s downfall from “America’s Dad” to convicted felon.
For more than half a century, the iconic comic and actor presented himself as wholesome, fatherly and morally upstanding. On “The Cosby Show,” one of the nation’s most popular television sitcoms, which aired for eight seasons from 1984 until 1992, he played Dr. Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable, an affable upper-middle-class obstetrician and all-around good family man. The show was considered groundbreaking for its portrayal of a loving, upwardly mobile African American family.
Constand, a former basketball official at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University, first reported an assault to police in 2005, but the Montgomery County district attorney at the time did not press charges. It was not until a decade later, when a series of women came forward, that the new district attorney, Kevin Steele, reopened the case -- just a few months before the statute of limitations was set to expire.
Last year, the first trial ended with a hung jury after six days of deliberation.
During the retrial in April, the judge allowed the prosecution to offer testimony from five other women, including the model Janice Dickinson, about “prior bad acts.”
A jury of seven men and five women found Cosby guilty of assault with lack of consent, penetration while the victim was unconscious, and assault after impairing the victim with an intoxicant.
After posting $1-million bail, Cosby has spent the last five months confined to his home outside Philadelphia, fitted with a GPS monitor and limited to travel only to visit his attorneys or for medical reasons.
“My hope is he will be put in handcuffs and taken into custody immediately,” said Gloria Allred, a feminist attorney who represents 33 of Cosby’s accusers.
Allred said she had little sympathy for arguments for leniency based on Cosby’s age and frail health.
“If he has to spend the rest of his life in prison, I’m not going to lose any sleep over it,” she said. “I don’t feel sorry for him at all…. There’s no special license for a celebrity to drug and assault women.”