Video: First look inside Bronx building after deadly fire

A New York Fire Department video offered a glimpse of the devastation inside the fire-ravaged Bronx building where 12 people died: charred doors, scorched walls and crumbling ceilings.

The grim aftermath of the five-alarm blaze was chronicled in a 96-second video made public Friday, moving from the missing windows on the building’s front facade to the post-fire refuse dumped in its courtyard.

The hand-held video takes the viewer into the dark, damp and dank interior of the building where bodies of the victims were found in apartments, hallways and the lone stairwell.

New York Fire Department The fire-ravaged building. The fire-ravaged building. (New York Fire Department)

Icicles dangle from the railings of the building’s lone staircase, bearing mute testament to the water poured on the raging blaze Thursday night.

Flames and smoke funneled from the ground floor to the top of the five-story building via the stairwell, blocking residents of the building’s 25 apartments from the easiest way out.

New York Fire Department Icicles dangle from the stairwell Icicles dangle from the stairwell (New York Fire Department)

In some spots, bare brick was visible where the wall coverings were destroyed by water and flames.

McShane writes for the New York Daily News.