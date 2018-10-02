Advertisement

Federal officials make multiple arrests in connection with deadly Charlottesville white nationalist rally

By Associated Press
Oct 02, 2018 | 8:15 AM
| Charlottesville, Va.
Neo-Nazis, white nationalists and members of the alt-right, at left, clash with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., before the right-wing rally is shut down. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors in Virginia say multiple arrests have been made in connection with a white nationalist torch-lighted march and rally in Charlottesville, Va., last year.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce the charges.

Violence first broke out Aug. 11, 2017, as a crowd of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

The following day, more violence erupted between white nationalists and counterprotesters during the Unite the Right rally.

A woman was killed and dozens of others were injured when a speeding car plowed into a group of counterdemonstrators. The suspected driver, James Fields Jr., has been charged with federal hate crimes in the death of Heather Heyer. Fields also faces state murder charges.

