Will Ferguson elect its first black mayor? The city heads to the polls for the first time since 2014

Voters in Ferguson, Mo., went to the polls Tuesday for their first mayoral election since protests erupted there three years ago and transformed the predominantly black St. Louis suburb into a national symbol of racial dysfunction.

A black city councilwoman, Ella Jones, is challenging the white incumbent, James Knowles III, who was mayor when a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black 18-year-old after a struggle on Aug. 9, 2014.

If Jones wins, she’ll be the first black mayor of a city that was once an overwhelmingly white “sundown town” where, until the 1960s, African Americans were banned from entering after dark.

If Knowles wins, it’ll be a remarkable tale of political survival in a city that has seen most of its top officials depart and a new generation of black leaders take positions of municipal power.

The election comes a day after Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions ordered the Justice Department to review its consent decrees with embattled police departments like Ferguson’s. The legal pacts aim to limit racial profiling and excessive use of force, and Ferguson officials and activists are uncertain about what level of federal oversight to expect.

Knowles is the most prominent remaining Ferguson official who held office before the shooting death of Michael Brown, which revealed the stark racial gap separating the city government and its residents. Ferguson was undergoing a demographic shift and had become two-thirds black, but five of the six council members were white, as were the police chief, city manager and almost all of the city’s police officers.

An investigation by the Obama administration’s Justice Department, launched after daily protests engrossed the nation, found city employees emailing racist jokes to each other, as well as a pattern of racial discrimination by police. The report said black drivers were twice as likely to get pulled over but 26% less likely to be found with contraband than white drivers.

After a wave of resignations and elections, Ferguson now has three black council members, a black police chief and a black city manager.

But Knowles remains, to the ire of local activists who have long protested him. (Knowles couldn’t be reached by phone Tuesday and did not answer an email.) He survived a recall attempt in 2015 and, unbowed, launched a bid for a third and final three-year term as mayor.

In a Facebook post in February, Knowles said he wanted to follow the example of President Abraham Lincoln:

“For those familiar with history, during the Civil War, Lincoln was often criticized by people on both sides of the issues of slavery and the war because of his even-handedness and his resistance to the pressures of radicals on both sides. He knew radicalism, even after the war, would further divide us, which it has for generations.”

Knowles’ bid drew a challenge from Jones, a newcomer to the City Council who was having a busy election day Tuesday trying to persuade last-minute voters that it was time for a change.

“Phone banking, delivering lunch to the poll workers, knocking on doors — I’m doing everything,” Jones said in an interview. “It’s time for Ferguson to unite and become one Ferguson, and we cannot move forward under the leadership that we are under at this point.”

Jones criticized Sessions’ move to review Ferguson’s consent decree with the federal government, which Sessions had previously said was based on a report that was “anecdotal” and “not so scientifically based.”

Session’s action “is not going to help Ferguson at all,” Jones said. “We need that consent decree in order to keep Ferguson moving forward.”

Money has become a problem following the protests, leading officials to push for recent hikes of the sales tax (which was successful) and the property tax (which was not).

City Manager De’Carlon Seewood recently wrote that after a “drastic decline” in revenue, “the city’s operating budget is beyond lean. It’s emaciated.”

It’s not hard to see why. Before the protests, Ferguson drew much of its general revenue from fining motorists and residents — who were often poor and black — over minor infractions and then jailing them if they couldn’t pay. Court fines were a bigger source of revenue than property taxes, making up almost $2 million of the city’s $12.5 million in revenue in 2014.

But following protests and reforms at the local and state level, revenue from court fines has plummeted by almost 75%. One city budget analysis said police issued 2,197 tickets in 2016 compared with 14,590 tickets in 2014. (Ferguson has 21,111 residents.)

Voters are also deciding Tuesday whether to require that the city’s police officers keep their body cameras on at all times, with certain exceptions, and that the footage be stored for two years.

One of the cameras’ biggest backers, Bob Hudgins, a local activist who collected signatures to get the measure on the ballot, had a dim view of whether Ferguson was undergoing a political awakening. He cited the longtime socioeconomic disenfranchisement of black residents and what he perceived as the indifference of white residents.

“We have a rotten system here,” said Hudgins, who is white and lost a recent bid to join the City Council. “I just wish I could have gotten through to more white people here.”

Hudgins paused for a few moments before continuing: “It just breaks my heart.”

matt.pearce@latimes.com | @mattdpearce

ALSO

White House and GOP aim for do-over of failed Obamacare repeal, but chances for agreement are slim

At Trump's EPA, going to work can be an act of defiance

Washington may be shaking its head, but Devin Nunes is still a hometown hero