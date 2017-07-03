Gov. Chris Christie sunbathes while New Jersey steams

New Jersey steamed on Monday over aerial photographs that showed Gov. Chris Christie and his family sunbathing in the privacy of an empty beach while frustrated beachgoers were turned away because of a budget impasse.

After failing to reach agreement on a new budget by Friday, the state closed down beaches, parks, museum and the division of motor vehicles. The shutdown angered residents who hoped to enjoy 80-degree-plus temperatures during a holiday weekend.

But disappointment turned to fury when photographs were published showing Christie relaxing on the closed beach with his family on Sunday afternoon.

Ed Murray / Associated Press New Jersey State Park police block the entrance to Bulls Island state recreation area during the state government shutdown in Stockton, N.J. , on Sunday.

To make matters worse, at a later press conference — before the governor knew that the Newark Star-Ledger had hired a small private plane to fly over the beach — the governor was asked whether he’d gotten any sun during the day.

"I didn't," he said. "I didn't get any sun today."

After being told about the photographs, Brian Murray, the governor's spokesman, tried to do a quick spin: "Yes, the governor was on the beach briefly today talking to his wife and family before heading into the office."

"He did not get any sun," Murray added. "He had a baseball hat on."

Reaction on social media was fast and furious. #ChrisChristie instantly became among the most popular Twitter hashtags.

Christie later said that the house at the beach was one of his official residences and that he was spending the day with his family. “That’s because the governor has a residence at Island Beach. Others don’t,” Christie said. “It’s just the way it goes. Run for governor and then you can have the residence.”

The famously combative Republican governor is a lame duck whose second term ends in January. A prominent Trump supporter during last year’s presidential campaign, he was dumped as head of the transition team. His political career was hurt by a scandal in which his aides were convicted of causing gridlock at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 in order to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, N.J., who had declined to endorse Christie’s reelection.

Both Maine and New Jersey are undergoing partial state shutdowns because of budget impasses. In the case of New Jersey, Christie has demanded that the state’s largest insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, spend some of its reserves on drug addiction programs and other services — a plan that is opposed by state assembly speaker Vincent Prieto, a Democrat.

Last month, a Quinnipiac University poll showed Christie’s approval rating at 15%, the lowest of any governor that Quinnipiac has polled for.

barbara.demick@latimes.com

Twitter: @BarbaraDemick