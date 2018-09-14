Hurricane Florence: Carolinas brace for winds and rain

The leading edge of Hurricane Florence lashed the coast of North and South Carolina on Thursday. The weakened but widening storm is expected to bring dangerous winds and a deluge of rainfall.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation offers a map with webcams showing traffic conditions on local freeways.
This webcam offers a view from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk in Delaware.
Here’s a view of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The leading edge of
As the rain and wind started to bear down on Wilmington before dusk, and all the big-box stores, restaurants and gas stations were dark, the lights were still on at the Waffle House.
Whipping winds and surging ocean waters won’t be the only threats from