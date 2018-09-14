Advertisement
Hurricane Florence: Carolinas brace for winds and rain

The leading edge of Hurricane Florence lashed the coast of North and South Carolina on Thursday. The weakened but widening storm is expected to bring dangerous winds and a deluge of rainfall.

  • As of Friday morning, Florence was a Category 1 hurricane. It made landfall a few miles east of Wilmington, N.C.
  • Florence is moving 6 mph with 90 mph winds.
  • The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation offers a map with webcams showing traffic conditions on local freeways.
  • “Please hear my message — we cannot underestimate this storm. We’re on the wrong side of this thing.” — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday
  • Utility providers have told customers in the Carolinas to expect prolonged power outages for millions of people.
