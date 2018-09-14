In the town of Washington, N.C., flood waters swamped an intersection early Friday, making it impassable for everyone except a few with pickup trucks.
The metal roof of a warehouse across the street was shredded by the wind. A neighborhood grocery store flooded, costing the owner some of his produce. At a used car lot on the corner, two cars were damaged as the water rose.
“I can live with [losing] two cars,” said the owner, Steve Griffin, 48, who lives nearby in Bath. “I can’t live with many more.”
The South Carolina Department of Transportation offers a map with webcams showing traffic conditions on local freeways.
This webcam offers a view from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk in Delaware.
Here’s a view of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
As the rain and wind started to bear down on Wilmington before dusk, and all the big-box stores, restaurants and gas stations were dark, the lights were still on at the Waffle House.
