Hurricane Nate weakens to tropical depression, spares Gulf Coast from serious damage

The fourth hurricane to hit the United States in 2017 was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday after it made landfall in Louisiana and then Mississippi, damaging homes and flooding highways across the Gulf Coast and leaving more than 100,000 customers without power.

Across the coastal region, there was relief as Hurricane Nate spared seaside towns and rural areas the disastrous flooding and destruction of the last three hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria— that pounded Southern states and Caribbean islands over the last six weeks.

Moving quickly, the storm weakened as it touched down as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday evening in Louisiana, on the mouth of the Mississippi River east of New Orleans and then made a second landfall just after midnight near Biloxi, Miss.

Officials in Louisiana, which experienced severe flooding last month after thunderstorms overwhelmed the drainage system, had imposed a curfew, terminated bus and streetcar services, and warned that power could be out for days.

By Sunday morning, there were no major drainage problems and the city resumed all bus and streetcar services. Entergy reported that about 300 customers were without power.

“Hurricane Nate had the potential to wreak havoc on Louisiana, but thankfully, we were largely spared major damage,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “Because it moved so quickly, the damage was minimal in Louisiana. However, a shift of a mere 50 miles to the west would have brought damaging winds and life-threatening storm surges.”

The brunt of the storm was felt on the coast of Mississippi, which had not experienced a hurricane since Katrina hit in 2005.

State officials said the storm left 47,000 customers without power. In Jackson County, emergency management officials said at least 45 homes had water or wind damage after 70 mph winds and 10-foot storm surges coursed through the area. About 70 roads, including sections of U.S. Highway 90, flooded and up to 40 were blocked by downed trees and debris, emergency officials said.

If we had to have a storm, this was not a bad one to have. — Earl Etheridge, director of emergency services for Jackson County, Miss.

In Biloxi, a coastal town where Katrina destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, storm water flooded the first floor of the Hard Rock Casino Hotel Biloxi and the Golden Nugget Casino Resort, as well as the parking lots of the Beau Rivage and the Palace Casino.

Yet as the waters receded, Mississippi officials expressed relief that the damage was not worse.

“We are very fortunate this morning and have been blessed,” Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said in a news conference, noting that there had been no loss of life and only some damage to roads, bayside homes and casinos. “A hurricane came ashore on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and we have been able to manage it.”

As crews shoveled debris off the roads, emergency officials in Jackson County, Miss., closed three hurricane shelters that had hosted about 300 residents.

“If we had to have a storm, this was not a bad one to have,” said Earl Etheridge, the county’s director of emergency services. “We had no injuries, no deaths, and it was over quickly. I’ll settle for that.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said coastal residents benefited from developments in emergency planning since Katrina.

“The [Mississippi] coast took a hard hit from Nate,” it said in a statement. “The lack of major damage is a testament to the strong and smart rebuilding since Katrina. Money spent on mitigation to build back higher and stronger will now save us millions!”

By 10 a.m. Sunday, Nate moved about 40 miles southwest of Birmingham, Ala., with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Brynn Anderson / AP Tim Neilsen III, 16, is chased by his dog "Chevy" through flood waters that filled their front yard after Hurricane Nate came through Coden, Ala., on Oct. 8, 2017. Tim Neilsen III, 16, is chased by his dog "Chevy" through flood waters that filled their front yard after Hurricane Nate came through Coden, Ala., on Oct. 8, 2017. (Brynn Anderson / AP)

In Alabama, coastal roads were strewn with rocks and debris and several bridges were damaged. As the storm moved north, Alabama Power reported Sunday morning that 82,000 customers across the state were without service.

After conducting damage assessments, the coastal city of Gulf Shores reported no major damage and opened public beaches. Seven miles east, the city of Orange Shores reported beach erosion and downed trees, but no significant damage. While some roads were still flooded, officials expected water to recede throughout the morning.

On Sunday, President Trump approved Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s request for a presidential emergency declaration for the state.

Nate is expected to weaken quickly as it moves further inland, dropping heavy rainfall across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains, the National Hurricane Center said.

CAPTION 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. CAPTION 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. CAPTION Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez look at Clayton Kershaw's Game 1 performance and wonder what it means for the rest of the series. Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez look at Clayton Kershaw's Game 1 performance and wonder what it means for the rest of the series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez analyze game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez analyze game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. CAPTION The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA

ALSO

Puerto Rico tries to shore up hospitals in remote towns

U.S. loses 33,000 jobs in September after hurricanes slam Texas, Florida

Top floor was deadliest at two-story Florida nursing home with no air conditioning after Hurricane Irma

UPDATES:

12 p.m.: This article has been updated throughout with staff reporting, power outages, quotes, details.

2:50 a.m., Oct. 8: Updated to add quotes and change the dateline from Biloxi, Miss., to New Orleans.

This article was first published at 11:20 p.m Oct. 7.