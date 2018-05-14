Illinois governor proposes reinstating death penalty in cases of mass killings, police slayings

But while expressing support for the underlying purpose of the bill, Rauner used the measure as a vehicle for putting forward the additional proposals, which he said were the product of a public safety task force he convened earlier this year. That means that the 72-hour waiting period can't be enacted unless lawmakers consider his other proposals or pass a new bill. Had the governor signed the bill Monday, or had he done nothing, the 72-hour waiting period would have become law immediately.