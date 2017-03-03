Vandals hit Jewish cemetery in N.Y. state, adding to anti-Semitic incidents

A Rochester cemetery has been targeted in the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents around the country.
The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported that toppled and defaced headstones were discovered at Waad Hakolel Cemetery in northwest Rochester.
Cemetery officials said Thursday there were at least a dozen desecrated grave markers.
A Rochester police spokeswoman told the newspaper that there were no suspects in custody but authorities were investigating.
About a hundred headstones were recently overturned in a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, only about a week after a similar crime in Missouri.
In Indiana, an apparent gunshot fired into a synagogue Tuesday has drawn the attention of the FBI.
