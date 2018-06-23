A crying toddler has become the symbolic face of family separations. Does her backstory matter?

As outrage grew over family separations at the border, the original images, taken last week, went viral. The New York Times published one on its June 14 front page, and it has been used as the banner image on a Facebook fundraiser that has collected more than $19 million for migrant families. The photo evokes previous images of other young children caught in the midst of devastation — the drowned Syrian refugee boy on a beach; the traumatized child covered in dirt after a bombing in Aleppo. The single image of a child in a crisis often carries a special power, bringing world events into focus in a way that other photographs cannot. This instance was no different.