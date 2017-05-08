Obama warned Trump not to hire Flynn two days after the election

President Obama warned Donald Trump last November against picking Mike Flynn as his national security adviser, a former senior Obama administration official said Monday, but Trump ignored the advice — and then fired Flynn in February for misleading the White House about his contacts with Russia.

Obama delivered the warning, which was first disclosed by NBC News, when he met Trump for 90 minutes in the Oval Office two days after the election, the former official said.

Obama had not planned on saying anything about Flynn, the former official said, but told Trump he should “think twice” about hiring the retired Army three-star general after they got into a conversation about personnel.

The disclosure comes as former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates is set to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the concerns she raised with the Trump White House in January about Flynn’s contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

Sean Spicer White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to reports that President Obama had warned Donald Trump about hiring Michael Flynn two days after the election. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to reports that President Obama had warned Donald Trump about hiring Michael Flynn two days after the election. See more videos

Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration’s Justice Department, was acting attorney general for 10 days after Trump took office. She was fired when she said the Justice Department would not defend Trump’s executive order seeking to bar travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Yates is expected to provide details about the warnings she gave the White House counsel that Flynn had discussed sanctions imposed by the Obama administration with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and then had misled Vice President Pence and other officials about those conversations.

Flynn was fired 18 days after Yates went to the White House and only after news stories revealed the existence of a transcript of Flynn’s contacts with Kislyak, which were recorded as part of routine U.S. intelligence monitoring of foreign officials’ communications.

Ahead of the Senate hearing, Trump sought to distance himself from his former adviser’s troubles, citing the decision by the Defense Intelligence Agency to extend Flynn’s security clearance after he retired in 2014.

“General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that,” he tweeted Monday morning.

Trump also urged lawmakers to ask Yates about the leak of information about Flynn.

“Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel,” he tweeted, referring to Yates' conversation with White House counsel Donald McGahn.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also is scheduled to testify before the Judiciary committee. Clapper fired Flynn in 2014 as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s spying arm, for what officials said was poor management and other problems.

Clapper is likely to face questions about his statement, in a TV interview in March, that he saw no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence agencies before he left office. The FBI is investigating whether Trump’s team coordinated with Russia last year.

Yates could fill in details about what she told the White House, which has insisted that she gave only a general “heads-up” about Flynn’s contacts with Russia and not a specific warning.

Flynn and Kislyak were in touch in late December, including on the 29th, the day the Obama administration levied sanctions in response to a determination by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government had interfered in the U.S. campaign in an effort aimed, in part, at helping Trump win.

Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption L.A. riots: 25 years later Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Caption White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire for saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. Caption Opposing views on refugees in Montana In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. Caption School in Calexico draws majority of its students from across the border Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

david.cloud@latimes.com

Twitter: @davidcloudLAT

ALSO

Trump's multiple residences, large jet-setting family and commuter marriage drive up first family travel and protection costs

Trump's lawyers are heading back to court to revive his foreign travel ban

What it's like to be a teen in L.A. with a parent in the U.S. illegally