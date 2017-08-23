Federal judge tosses out Texas voter ID law

A federal judge on Wednesday struck down Texas’ controversial voter identification law, saying the state’s stringent voting restrictions illegally discriminated against Latinos and African Americans.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi said the state’s voting rules violated the Constitution and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The state’s voting regulations, among the most restrictive in the country, were “enacted with discriminatory intent — knowingly placing additional burdens on a disproportionate number of Hispanic and African American voters,” the judge concluded.

Ramos’ ruling tosses out a Texas voting law passed in 2011, as well as another measure passed this summer that was intended to address some of the concerns about the earlier law.

Critics said the 2011 law, intended to prevent noncitizens from attempting to vote, targeted racial minorities who are more likely to not have the required forms of ID.

Under the law, voters were required to show one of seven kinds of government-issued ID in order to vote.

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton called the court ruling “outrageous” and said the state would appeal it.

“The U.S. Department of Justice is satisfied that the amended voter ID law has no discriminatory purpose or effect,” Paxton said in a statement. “Safeguarding the integrity of elections in Texas is essential to preserving our democracy.”

