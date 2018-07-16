Sifting through the wreckage of Trump’s Europe tour for signs of a foreign policy

“We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy,” Coats said in an extraordinary break with the White House. On Friday, Coats had warned that U.S. counterintelligence was “blinking red” with threats of continued Russian cyberattacks, comparing it to the danger signs before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.