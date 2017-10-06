Hospitals in Puerto Rico's remote mountain towns struggle weeks after Hurricane Maria

After Hurricane Maria’s landslides and flooding further isolated this mountain town, a volunteer doctor rushed to treat diabetic Brunilda Sovilaro, found on the floor of her home, covered in insects, unable to walk, disoriented and refusing to leave.

“You are sick. You are very hot,” Dr. Jorge Lopez of Orlando told the 50-year-old woman. “Your sugar needs to be controlled. You have chest pain. It could be a problem with your heart. You need to go to the hospital.”

Eventually, the Puerto Rico native who returned to the island from Florida to volunteer, persuaded Sovilaro, to board an ambulance to the nearby hospital.

“That lady was going to die if left there like that,” said Lopez, who also volunteered after Hurricane Katrina in Gulfport, Miss., where he said the landscape was much less of a challenge.

Two weeks after Maria struck Puerto Rico, hospitals are still struggling, and many like the one in Jayuya are without electricity and communications, reliant on generators and running short of vital medications. As of Friday, 8,349 displaced persons were still in 132 shelters. Officials worry about public health risks due to the frayed medical safety net on the island of 3.5 million, and are trying to address hospitals’ problems before they grow.

Several Democrats in Congress spoke out this week in Washington, calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to supply transportation to bring the ill, elderly and frail to the mainland.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Diabetic Brunilda Sovilaro was found on the floor of her home, covered in insects, unable to walk, disoriented and refusing to leave. A volunteer doctor from Florida persuaded her to go to the Jayuya hospital. Diabetic Brunilda Sovilaro was found on the floor of her home, covered in insects, unable to walk, disoriented and refusing to leave. A volunteer doctor from Florida persuaded her to go to the Jayuya hospital. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“The reality of Puerto Rico doesn’t allow for these vulnerable people, sick people, to stay in Puerto Rico and get the treatment that they need,” said U.S. Rep. Nydia M. Velazquez (D-N.Y.), calling the situation a “humanitarian crisis.”

U.S. Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez (D-Ill.), who traveled to the island last week, said that when President Trump visited Tuesday, he never made it to the mountains.

“The rain sent the mountains down upon the people through the rivers and washed away towns. There are no bridges, there are no roads. We should simply ask: ‘Bring us your most infirm and sick,’” he said.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said this week that shoring up hospitals in mountain towns like Jayuya is a priority because they “present potential future challenges, public health emergencies.”

Rosselló noted that the death toll of the hurricane had risen to 34, including 15 deaths indirectly caused after the storm. Local officials have said people died after the storm due to a lack of oxygen tanks, electricity to fuel life support and other health problems.

Rosselló said officials were also concerned about disease outbreaks following the storm, and have already seen some that were “localized,” including several cases of conjunctivitis at a shelter in the southern city of Ponce. Rosselló said federal medical disaster management teams had been mobilized in Ponce “so we can control it,” and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent staff to check for the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.

Rosselló said his goal in shoring up hospitals ahead of outbreaks was “for us to be able to anticipate rather than just react.”

He said Friday that 25 of 68 hospitals had power, and more were expected to be connected soon. The government supplied fuel to 11 hospitals and more was being delivered Friday, he said.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Alfredo Tirado, left, and Julian Trevino were among a group of doctors from Florida Hospital in Orlando who are in Puerto Rico to help with medical needs after Hurricane Maria. Alfredo Tirado, left, and Julian Trevino were among a group of doctors from Florida Hospital in Orlando who are in Puerto Rico to help with medical needs after Hurricane Maria. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Rosselló listed Jayuya among the 15 most isolated municipalities in the country as of Friday, and assigned a fuel truck to deliver 4,000 to 6,000 gallons to each of the communities for free. He said the government was setting up 250-bed “medical super shelters” to relieve the strain on hospitals. Three have opened in San Juan, to the west in Manati and Bayamon, and others were planned on the west coast in Mayagüez, to the south in Ponce and to the east in Humacao.

In the last two weeks, volunteer doctors and other officials have visited incommunicado communities in Añasco, Ciales, Comerío, Juana Díaz, Las Marías, Maricao, San Lorenzo and Yauco, officials said Friday. Some sites were so inaccessible, a helicopter had to land on the second floor of a house, according to the governor's chief of staff, William Villafañe, who visited the sites. "We provided them with necessary medicines. We're saving lives," he said.

Eight medical disaster management assistance teams from the mainland were helping hospitals in San Juan, Arecibo, Caguas, Fajardo, Humacao and Ponce, he said.

The 250-bed military hospital ship Comfort arrived in Puerto Rico this week and was still in San Juan on Friday. It can treat up to 1,000 patients and was expected to move to Ceiba, Ponce and Aguadilla.

But that wouldn’t help those stranded in Jayuya.

Driving back to the Jayuya hospital on an all-terrain vehicle Wednesday, Dr. Lopez surveyed the town. He worried how the small hospital would cope with possible outbreaks in coming weeks, especially tropical mosquito-borne illnesses.

"It’s not if, but when. With water all over the place you get dengue, chikungunya, Zika," he said.

Dr. Lopez and four other doctors from Florida Hospital in Orlando with Puerto Rican roots flew to the island last Friday to initially assist hospitals to the south in Ponce and to the northwest in Aguadilla.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times In the mountain town of Juyaya, Puerto Rico, children watch as a U.S. Army helicopter transports a team of medical doctors who have come to assess the medical needs of the local hospital and residents. In the mountain town of Juyaya, Puerto Rico, children watch as a U.S. Army helicopter transports a team of medical doctors who have come to assess the medical needs of the local hospital and residents. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“We saw in two days five people die,” said resident William Kotler, who was volunteering with the team.

He said they were still trying to get a generator to the hospital in Aguadilla so staff could run the air conditioners.

“It’s 90 degrees inside. People are becoming dehydrated,” he said.

On Wednesday, the doctors took two U.S. Army helicopters to Jayuya, landing at the center of the town track, where stray horses roamed after the storm, to assess the hospital’s needs and deliver medications in scarce supply, such as insulin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.