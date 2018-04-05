In the path of gentrification, a Seattle coffeehouse finds a way to grind it out

Pamela Cordova-Smith, Spud's 55-year-old co-owner, who's worked at the restaurant since she was 14, is thrilled with the possibilities. She's got equipment to replace, and Blueprint has promised to foot the bill for capital improvements she says she otherwise might not have been able to afford. She and her husband turned a profit of over $2 million on the $3.1-million sale of the property, which they purchased in 2001, but she says, "On paper, the profit looks good, but nobody knows how much we owe. We have two kids going to college, and that's our life savings."