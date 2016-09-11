Nation pauses to remember Sept. 11

With solemn ceremonies and prayers, moments of silence and the ringing of bells, the nation on Sunday planned to mark the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of 2,977 victims and forever changed how the United States views itself and its place in the world.

Commemorations are planned in New York and outside Washington, where hijackers piloted planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, and a rural field in Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed after passengers fought back against their hijackers.

President Obama will join Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. at a private ceremony for victims’ relatives at the Pentagon Memorial at 10 a.m. Eastern.

In Lower Manhattan, family members of victims will gather at the World Trade Center for a ceremony that begins with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first plane hit the North Tower on this day in 2001.

Five more moments of silence will follow, marked to coincide with the second plane hitting the South Tower, the collapses of each tower, the attack on the Pentagon, which killed 125 people, and the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa.

As in past years, family members will read out the names of the 2,753 people killed at the World Trade Center, and six others killed there in a 1993 terrorist bombing, a heart-wrenching process that takes hours. The New York remembrance is a private event attended by families and local officials.

Among the dignitaries expected at the ceremony is Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who was a U.S. senator from New York when the attacks happened.

At the Flight 93 National Memorial in southwestern Pennsylvania, the ceremony will include music, the reading of the names of the 40 victims who died there and the ringing of bells.

With the anniversary falling on a Sunday, the National Football League also planned observances. According to a news release, the league will play pre-recorded video messages by Obama and former President George W. Bush at all its Sunday games.

The league said Vice President Joe Biden would be in Philadelphia for the Eagles’ game against the Cleveland Browns, participating in a pre-game National Anthem ceremony. George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, will attend the Cowboys-New York Giants game in Dallas, it said.

Many smaller tributes were scheduled around the country on a day that has become a time of national mourning.

Among the tributes planned is the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Austin, Texas, where firefighters, in full gear, climb up and down the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower enough times to roughly equal the height of the original World Trade Center towers.



Across the New York harbor from Manhattan, an afternoon ceremony will be held at New Jersey's Empty Sky Memorial in Liberty State Park to honor the state’s 749 residents who died on Sept. 11.

At the World Trade Center site on Friday, workers constructed the stage for Sunday’s ceremony as tourists crowded the memorial fountains built into the footprints of the two original towers.

Some people had left individual white roses and mini American flags on the fountains’ black granite edges, where the names of victims are engraved.

Among the visitors that day was Greg Brierley, 49, of Milan, Mich., a retired firefighter who said he came to the site to remember the first responders killed on Sept. 11. “We’re all brothers and sisters,” he said.

Haller is a special correspondent.

ALSO

15 years later, Sept. 11 responders might be sick and not even know it

Near ground zero, a memorial for 9/11...with Guinness on tap

They’ll never forget when Flight 93 crashed in their small Pennsylvania town on 9/11, and they’re reminding others, too