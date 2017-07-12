Jeff Sessions has a message for Nevada: Don't be California

Nevada will be a battleground in the mid-term elections, and U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions stepped right into the middle of it Wednesday with a seemingly not-so-subtle message — don’t let the state become like California.

He was introduced by Nevada Atty. Gen. Adam Laxalt, who is likely to run for governor as a Republican and has endorsed the Trump administration’s hard-line approach — seeking to stop illegal immigration and prevent Nevada from becoming a “sanctuary state.”

Sessions sprinkled his speech with horror stories of gangs like MS-13, which originated in Los Angeles with what the attorney general called “tentacles stretching from the Salvadoran prison system across the United States.” He brought up the story of Kathryn Steinle, who was killed while walking on the pier in San Francisco with her father; authorities charged a Mexican national who had served three federal prison terms for felony reentry into the country.

“Removing criminals like these from our streets makes Nevada safer,” Sessions said. “It would make Los Angeles and San Francisco safer — if they would do it.”

Nevada, however, has been a trending blue state for the last few presidential election cycles and has a fast-growing immigrant community. In November, Hillary Clinton won the state and Democrats took control of the state legislature. Now Sen. Dean Heller is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the Senate.

Before Sessions spoke before law enforcement officials, several dozen protesters had gathered outside the U.S. attorney’s office near downtown Las Vegas, arguing that the Justice Department’s desire to tie federal dollars to local law enforcement’s assistance in pursuing immigration law is detrimental to keeping communities safe.

“Sessions, Sessions, you can’t hide — we can see your racist side,” they chanted as several motorists honked driving down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Several so-called sanctuary cities across the country — including Denver, Salt Lake City and Boston — have been the subject of attacks by those favoring tough immigration policies. Las Vegas Metro Police had been included as an uncooperative department by the Justice Department in several task reports, and Sessions said that was in the process of being reviewed.

Sessions said the election sent a message about the need for tough immigration policy and cooperation among local, state and federal law enforcement.

“The desire of the American people is clear — they want a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest and protects public safety,” he said. “They have a right to demand that of their elected representatives and law enforcement.”

david.montero@latimes.com

Twitter: @davemontero

ALSO

Did Donald Trump Jr. break the law by meeting with Russians to gain dirt on Clinton?

Trump's choice to head FBI backs special counsel, promises independence

Healthcare issue delivers nothing but pain for Nevada's embattled Sen. Dean Heller