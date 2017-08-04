'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted of securities fraud

Businessman Martin Shkreli, once dubbed the “most hated man in America” for raising prices for critical drugs, was found guilty Friday of two counts of securities fraud and one of conspiracy in a federal court in Brooklyn.

The baby-faced and gutter-mouthed 34-year-old, often known as "Pharma Bro,” had been charged with eight counts of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit both securities and wire fraud. He was found innocent on five of the charges.

Prosecutors said Shkreli ran what was effectively a Ponzi scheme, defrauding investors by exaggerating his own credentials – for example, claiming that he attended Columbia University. He used their money to capitalize a new drug company, Retrophin, which he then looted to pay them back.

During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said the four-week trial had “exposed Shkreli for who he really is – a conman who stole millions of dollars.”

“It’s time… for Martin Shkreli to be held responsible for his choices. His choices to lie, deceive and steal,” she said.

The charges carry up to a 20-year prison term.

During the trial, defense lawyers countered that the wealthy individuals who invested with Shkreli ended up profiting, even if Shkreli was sometimes loose with the facts.

"He's not a Ponzi guy that takes the money and is buying Cadillacs and yachts," said defense attorney Benjamin Brafman. "No one who invested with Martin Shkreli ever suffered any economic harm."

He acknowledged, however, his client’s quarrelsome personality. "In terms of people skills, he's impossible,’’ said Brafman.

Testimony revealed an eccentric workaholic who spent nights in his office in a sleeping bag and rarely brushed his teeth. One investor said Shkreli reminded him of the Dustin Hoffman character in “Rain Man.” Investors urged him to improve his personal hygiene and to get off of Twitter, where he ultimately ended up being banned for trolling a journalist.

Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015 by hiking the price of the anti-parasite drug Daraprim by more than 5,000% while running another drug company, Turing Pharmaceuticals. He was dubbed afterward “the most hated man in America.”

Although the trial had nothing to do with the drug price controversy, lawyers had to question 300 potential jurors over three days before they were able to seat a panel.

The case drew conflicted reactions in the business community.

“Just seeing Shkreli’s face gives many people the urge to punch him in the nose,’’ wrote a columnist for Crain’s New York Business, in an article later posted by Shkreli on his Facebook page.

However, he added, “Upon scrutiny it is impossible to justify the Herculean effort the U.S. attorney’s office expended in this investigation and prosecution. Here, the feds lost sight of the simple reality that there was no victim worth the resources wasted.”

Shkreli didn’t take the stand in his own defense, instead pressing his case on social media — which has been both his platform and his undoing.

Outside the courtroom, he derided prosecutors, witnesses and the press to the point that U.S. District Court Judge Kiyo Matsumoto imposed a gag order on him. But he continued to vent on social media.

“My case is a silly witch hunt perpetrated by self-serving prosecutors,’’ Shkreli wrote on Facebook over the weekend, adding an apparent nod to President Trump: “Drain the swamp. Drain the sewer that is the DOJ. MAGA.”

In a reference to his famously salty vocabulary, Shkreli also joked that he’d been asked to replace the recently ousted White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

