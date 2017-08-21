Millions flock to the heartland for a glimpse of the Great Eclipse

Sky-watchers converged Monday on a slender corridor bisecting the mainland United States, laying claim to choice viewing spots, readying protective glasses, boning up on ancient mythology, getting stuck in traffic jams—all for a grand celestial show not visible all across America in nearly a century.

The impending total solar eclipse along a 2,600-mile swath starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina seemed to bring out everyone’s awe-struck inner poet — or curious amateur scientist. Millions were inspired to chase the moon-shadow that was set to race through a 14-state heartland, or to keep (protected!) eyes peeled for the partial eclipse visible to varying degrees from elsewhere in the country.

The path of totality, it turns out, is a pretty personal thing. Among young and old alike, a sense of childlike wonder awakened as the clock ticked down to what many saw as a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic spectacle.

“Make the most of the day!” said gallery owner Bonita Shipman, in Brevard, N.C. Hours before eclipse time, vendors in a parking lot were gearing up to hand out free Moon Pies and hawk their crafts.

Live updates: Everything you need to know about the Great American Eclipse »

Skies were forecast to be mainly clear along much of the 60-to-70-mile-wide eclipse corridor, but clouds and smoke from forest fires spelled anxiety for some. In north-central Oregon, a wildfire forced the temporary evacuation of the Kah-Nee-Ta resort, packed with solar tourists, just days before the event, but firefighters halted the blaze’s progress toward its camera-wielding hordes.

The stretch of enveloping darkness as the moon fully blots out the sun was to be the longest in southern Illinois, where totality was set to last nearly three minutes. Elsewhere on the route, the show was to be some seconds shorter.

Thanks to social media and the population density along the viewing trail – and with millions of visitors in place or en route—the eclipse was likely to be the most-viewed and most-photographed one ever to take place in this country.

While some rural highways and byways were vulnerable to choking vehicular jams, traffic before 9 a.m. was light on many of the two-lane roads that wind through the hills of western South Carolina. Day-trippers in sun hats walked along the side of Cherokee Foothills Scenic Byway, hauling folding chairs, coolers and umbrellas to Table Rock State Park.

Most total eclipses, which come around every one to three years, take place in inaccessible areas, far out at sea or over the poles, darkening the planet in places were few are around to see it. There hasn’t been a coast-to-coast total eclipse in the United States since June 1918, as World War I raged and Woodrow Wilson sat in the White House.

Eclipse mania has suddenly become a pop phenomenon as well as a scientific bonanza. NASA star-gazers and reams of other astronomers were keeping watch from ground telescopes and outer space. Animal behaviorists and botanists were having a literal field day. Zoos and museums hosted viewing events; campgrounds and open fields buzzed with anticipation.

Twitter was lit up hours before the event, and many social media users were openly delighted by a break from divisive national politics.

For anyone missing the show: just wait until 2024. That’s when the next total solar eclipse will be seen in the U.S. But there won’t be another coast-to-coast one until 2045.

Staff writer King reported from Washington and staff writer Pearce from Nashville. Special correspondent Thacher Schmid contributed from Portland, Oregon, Katherine Manning from Brevard, N.C. and Jenny Jarvie from western South Carolina.

laura.king@latimes.com

@laurakingLAT