Suspect in New York City subway bomb attack charged

The suspect in a bomb attack on New York City’s transit system has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism and making a terroristic threat, the New York Police Department announced Tuesday.
Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old legal permanent resident from Bangladesh, detonated a makeshift pipe bomb in a passageway connecting two major subway stations during the morning rush hour Monday. He sustained injuries, including burns to his hands and abdomen, and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
Four other people suffered minor injuries.
Investigators continue to piece together Ullah’s history and what led to the attack.
Ullah was admitted to the United States in 2011 under the fourth family preference for immigrant visas, which is for brothers and sisters of U.S. citizens and their spouses and children.
The Trump administration repeated its calls Monday to end “chain migration,” which allows new immigrants to bring in family members.
Ullah held a for-hire vehicle driver’s license with the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission from 2012 to 2015 and is reported to have worked as an electrician most recently. Authorities on Monday investigated two Brooklyn residences with connections to Ullah.
A federal law enforcement official told The Times that Ullah was “self-radicalized” after coming to the U.S. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ullah told investigators he was inspired by recent calls by the Islamic State to commit attacks in Western cities around the Christmas holidays.
