Texas gunman escaped mental-health facility in 2012, threatened military superiors

The gunman who killed 26 people at a Texas church last weekend escaped a mental-health facility in 2012 and made death threats to his superiors in the U.S. Air Force, according to newly revealed El Paso, Texas, police records.

The Comal County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office also announced Tuesday that gunman Devin Kelley had been accused of sexual assault in 2013, though the case was dropped.

The new revelations show that Kelley had a documented history of erratic behavior and violence when he was allowed to buy four guns between 2014 and 2017, apparently because of the Air Force’s failure to report his history of domestic abuse to background-check databases used by gun dealers.

Kelley had previously attended the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but the pastor “did not think that he was a good person and did not want him around his church," Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CNN Tuesday. "But he said, 'How do I run him away from my church?'"

The new details about Kelley’s mental-health issues came in El Paso police records first obtained by Houston’s Channel 2 news team, which were filed after Kelley disappeared from the Peak Behavioral Health Services center in Santa Teresa, N.M., on June 13, 2012.

Kelley "suffered from mental health disorders" and had apparently been sent to the facility during his Air Force court-martial proceedings on charges of beating his wife and his stepson in 2011 and 2012, according to the police records.

An incident report described Kelley as “a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force Base” in New Mexico and that he concocted a plan to use a bus to escape the mental-health facility.

El Paso officers quickly found him in the city and said that Kelley "did not resist or make any comments about harming himself or others to the officers."

Kelley would later be found guilty of beating his wife and stepson, and he spent a year in a military brig and received a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force in 2014.

The Air Force confirmed yesterday that it failed to transmit records of Kelley’s conviction to an FBI database used for background checks for gun purchases, and officials ordered an internal review of the case and Air Force policies.

Separately, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office did not give more details about the sexual assault allegation against Kelley in the county in 2013, which “stalled sometime in October 2013 for reasons yet to be determined,” the office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office also said deputies had been called to Kelley’s residence in February 2014 for a “disturbance,” but that no arrests were made.

Comal County officials did not give more details, saying that the files were being reviewed by the district attorney’s office for possible release.

Investigators believe Kelley acted alone in the church attack and was not motivated by any political or religious agenda, but perhaps by a domestic argument Kelley had with his mother-in-law, who is a member of the church’s congregation but who was not in attendance during the attack.

Officials on Tuesday praised the Good Samaritan neighbor, Stephen Willeford, who shot Kelley in the leg and the torso outside the church and pursued him out of town, calling him a “hero.”

“How can you not love that guy?” said Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin. “That guy did what he knew needed to be done.”

Ten victims remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.

