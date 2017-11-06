Texas authorities investigate ties between gunman and church where mass shooting occurred

A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators Monday were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation.

Authorities have yet to release a motive. On Monday morning, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said law enforcement was “very aggressively looking” at why the man identified as the gunman — Devin P. Kelley, 26, a resident of Comal County, Texas, with a history of domestic violence — attacked the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

“I do believe that you will soon learn that there was perhaps a connection with this particular church — something that has not been confirmed or nailed down yet — and hence cannot be talked about,” Abbott told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I don't think this was just a random act of violence.”

Kelley’s former in-laws occasionally attended services at the church, yet the couple were not inside the one-story rectangular building when the shooting occurred, Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. told CNN Monday morning.

Abbott referred to Kelley, who served in the Air Force from 2010 to 2014, as “a very deranged individual” who exhibited signs of mental illness long before he was discharged from the military for “bad conduct” after he was convicted of assaulting his wife and their child. He was sentenced to 12 months’ confinement.

Though Kelley applied for a legal permit to carry a gun in the state of Texas, he was denied that permit, Abbott said. It was after that he obtained an assault rifle, authorities said. It was unclear how.

Sutherland Springs is a rural farming community about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Minutes after the Sunday service began at the church at 11 a.m., Kelley, clad in black and carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle, pulled into a parking lot, got out of his vehicle and began firing, officials said. He left 26 people dead, including the daughter of the church’s preacher, and 20 wounded.

Authorities said Monday the victims ranged in age from 18 months to 77.

Kelley, who was confronted by a neighbor with a gun who open fire on him, fled in his SUV, officials said. He was pursued and drove off the side of the road. Authorities said Monday he may have committed suicide.

As the sun rose Monday, throngs of reporters had descended on the church, which was still cordoned off with yellow police tape. A large tent had been set up outside.

The previous evening, at least 100 people, including Abbott, had gathered for a candlelight vigil near the church. They cried, hugged and prayed.

“This is evil, but all things work for good for those who love the lord,” said George Hill, 60, a resident whose pregnant niece and three of her children were killed in the shooting. “We’ll pull together.”

Despite its pain, the community was resilient and bonded by its deep religious faith, Abbott said Monday after speaking with families of the victims.

“You could feel the weight of the room as I began to speak,” he said. “But we talked about what they wanted to hear the most. … The only thing they wanted to talk about was prayer to God, connecting with God, looking to God for healing and for grace. … You could tell that this was a community that was coming together.”

