No more 'Lyin' Ted' — Trump heading to Houston to support Texas senator

When President Trump takes the stage at Houston’s Toyota Center on Monday night, it will be to deliver a message unthinkable two years ago to many of his most ardent fans: Vote for Ted Cruz.
That’s the same Texas senator Trump once dismissed as “Lyin’ Ted,” whose father Trump suggested played a role in the assassination of President Kennedy, and whose wife he mocked, prompting Cruz to call him a “sniveling coward.”
It appears the two — and their supporters — have put bad blood behind them in the interest of the upcoming midterm election, in which Cruz’s race is among the most closely watched Senate contests.
“There’s a reunification going on,” said Eric Smith, a Cruz supporter who became a Trump fan during the past two years and lined up early for Monday’s rally. “It’s like when your favorite band breaks up and the two main guys don’t get along.”
Trump is expected to make the same pitch to his supporters that he’s made at rallies across the country for other congressional candidates: “In a certain way, I’m on the ballot, so please go out and vote.”
Trump’s Houston visit is designed to counter a surge in support and record donations to Cruz’s opponent, Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, who also held get-out-the-vote rallies Monday in and around Houston. Trump has called O’Rourke a “flake” on Twitter and a “total lightweight” compared to Cruz, even as the race has tightened to what some experts call a tossup.
Britney Husfeld was persuaded. Husfeld, 34, who voted for Trump over Cruz in the 2016 Texas Republican primary, will be voting for Cruz. She said the crowds at Monday’s rally sent an important message: “There are people who support Trump and Cruz.”
Recent polls show Cruz remains ahead in the race, but supporters hoped the Trump rally would boost Republican turnout.
“Trump is going to swing people,” said Joe Hunter, 60, a chemist from nearby Friendswood, where yards have sprouted a mix of Cruz and O’Rourke campaign signs (he’s got a Cruz sign).
But Husfeld, a Realtor from rural, conservative Navasota where she’s also spotted O’Rourke campaign signs, said she’s worried hardcore Trump supporters won’t be motivated to vote for Cruz.
“I don’t know that people can be swayed,” she said.
Trump’s speech at the 18,000-seat Toyota Center begins at 6:30 p.m. Central (4:30 p.m. Pacific), but hundreds of fans lined up overnight, having traveled from across Texas and surrounding states.
Patricia Brady said she drove her 14-year-old son several hours from their home in Corpus Christi to the Trump rally, their first, after watching the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which she called “outrageous.” Brady said she agreed with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) that Kavanaugh was unfairly pilloried, and said the hearings will likely motivate conservatives to turn out in the midterm election.
“There was a fire that got ignited” by the hearings, said Brady, 47, a respiratory therapist. “The way the Democrats have been acting upset a lot of people.”
Cruz has said he talked to Trump about visiting Texas, but it was Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a tea party stalwart and Trump’s 2016 Texas campaign chairman, who traveled to Washington last summer to seal the deal. Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott have both said they plan to attend the Houston rally.
In recent weeks, Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have also traveled to Texas for events with Cruz.