No more 'Lyin' Ted' — Trump heading to Houston to support Texas senator

Patricia Brady said she drove her 14-year-old son several hours from their home in Corpus Christi to the Trump rally, their first, after watching the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which she called “outrageous.” Brady said she agreed with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) that Kavanaugh was unfairly pilloried, and said the hearings will likely motivate conservatives to turn out in the midterm election.