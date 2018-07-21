Trump's week of unreal claims on Russia, NATO and the queen

TRUMP, addressing whether Russia was interfering in the 2016 election: "The whole concept of that came up perhaps a little bit before, but it came out as a reason why the Democrats lost an election — which, frankly, they should have been able to win, because the Electoral College is much more advantageous for Democrats, as you know, than it is to Republicans. We won the Electoral College by a lot — 306 to 223, I believe." — remarks Monday.