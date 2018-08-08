A look at the shifting explanations for that Trump Tower meeting, and why it matters

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., had high hopes going into the meeting, according to a Senate interview and his own emails. Ahead of it, music promoter Rob Goldstone sent an email to Trump Jr. saying, "The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary [Clinton] and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father." In agreeing to the meeting, the younger Trump told Goldstone, "[I]f it's what you say I love it."