13-year-old with BB gun shot dead by police in Ohio

Police in Columbus, Ohio, say an officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy who pulled a BB gun from his waistband while they were responding to a report of an armed robbery on Wednesday night.

The boy, Tyree King, died at Nationwide Children's Hospital about half an hour after being shot several times by the officer in an alley in the the city's Olde Towne East neighborhood, according to police.

King is black; police have not disclosed the race of the officer who shot him.

The shooting comes as officers around the nation have been under scrutiny for deadly shootings of black Americans, and comes nearly two years after a Cleveland police officer shot and killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy holding a replica pellet gun.

Police responding to a robbery report Wednesday night arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m. The alleged victim told officers that a group, including one person with a gun, had demanded money from him. He said he gave them what "money he had," according to police, and kept walking down the street.

Police say they found three people nearby who matched the descriptions the man gave them, two of whom ran away and were chased into an alley. That's when one of the people, later identified as King, pulled a gun from his waistband and an officer shot him several times, police said.

Crime scene investigators later determined that the weapon King had was a BB gun, said Sgt. Rich Weiner, a Columbus police spokesman.

A second person was arrested without injury and later released, police said. Police did not say what happened to the third person who ran and are looking for additional suspects. The case is being reviewed internally, which is a standard procedure for Columbus police.

King was in the eighth grade at Linden STEM Academy, according to reports.

Police did not say if the officers involved in the chase and shooting wore body cameras. The city began testing body cameras last month among a group of 30 officers, and officials have said they want to have the camera program fully running by the end of the year.

"You have to feel for the family in this and you also have to think about what the officer's going through," Weiner said. "There's no winners here."

The case is being compared to that of Rice, who police shot dead in November 2014 after a 911 caller reported seeing "a guy with pistol” that was “probably a fake” pointing it around at a city park. The caller also said the person was “probably a juvenile.” Officers responding to the call were not aware that the caller suggested the gun may not be real, and heard a description of a “male black sitting on a swing and pointing a gun at people.”

Last year, a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved in Rice's shooting. At the time, Cuyahoga County prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced the decision by saying that Rice had reached for the gun, which he called “indistinguishable” from a real gun.

Cleveland this year settled a $6-million civil suit with Rice's family over the death.

