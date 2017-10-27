Trump plans to shrink two national monuments in Utah, senator says

President Trump has notified Utah’s senior Republican lawmaker that he plans to shrink the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, the first hint of Trump’s plans under a controversial review of national monuments established under prior Democratic administrations.

Sen. Orrin Hatch said Trump assured him during a phone call Friday that he planned to reduce the size of both monuments, scenic gems of southern Utah wilderness that had been protected from mining and other development by President Obama and President Clinton.

The announcement was met with delight in southern Utah, where there has been strong opposition to federal controls on the use of public lands, and vows by environmental groups to block the boundary change.

“I was incredibly grateful the president called this morning to let us know that he is approving Secretary Zinke’s recommendation on Bears Ears," said Hatch, referring in a statement to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who has undertaken a study of national monuments across the country.

"We believe in the importance of protecting these sacred antiquities, but Secretary Zinke and the Trump administration rolled up their sleeves to dig in, talk to locals, talk to local tribes and find a better way to do it,” Hatch said.

Bears Ears National Monument, 1.4 million acres of public land surrounding a pair of stunning mesas in southeastern Utah, was given national monument status by Obama in December 2016.

Grand Staircase-Escalante, renowned for its paleontological resources, was established by President Clinton in 1996 near Utah’s border with Arizona.

Zinke in September proposed changes for a total of 10 national monuments, and the outcome of the full review is expected soon.