'Why am I going to die today?': The words of first responders to deadly Las Vegas shooting

"At this time, a highly intoxicated [man] standing at approximately 6' 0" with a medium build wearing a baby blue polo shirt, having a buzzed haircut and a thin moustache approached me from behind," Officer A. Loos wrote. "He shouted that he was a combat vet and that I should give him my rifle as he emerged from behind the cover of the patrol car and flipped off the shooter. I grabbed him and pulled him back to safety, he promptly stood up again and continued to flip off the shooter. I pulled him back a second time and he demanded my patrol rifle again. He then grabbed onto my rifle with both hands in an attempt to wrest it away from me. I punched him one time in the jaw with my left hand causing him to let go and lay down flat on his back in a supine position."