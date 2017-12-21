All 58 victims of Las Vegas mass shooting died from gunshot wounds, many to the head, coroner says

The 58 victims killed in the mass shooting at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip in October died of gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner reported Thursday.

According to the coroner’s list, 18 of the victims died of gunshot wounds to the head and 15 were shot in the back. Four were listed as suffering “multiple gunshot wounds.” The rest suffered predominantly chest, leg and neck wounds.

Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old gunman, died by suicide — a gunshot through the mouth, according to Coroner John Fudenberg.

The massacre on Oct. 1 also left more than 500 others wounded when Paddock opened fire from the window of his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

More than 22,000 people were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where Paddock trained his gunfire.

All of the deaths were ruled homicides.

It was the largest mass shooting in modern American history, and investigators are still trying to piece together a motive.

Since the shooting, more than $22 million has been raised for families of those who died and those who suffered debilitating injuries. The Las Vegas Victims Fund announced this week it was hoping to raise more money for victims and launched a credit card link for donors.

CAPTION Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. CAPTION Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. CAPTION Congress approved a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but failed to complete work on an $81-billion disaster aid package. Congress approved a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but failed to complete work on an $81-billion disaster aid package. CAPTION The United Nations overwhelmingly voted Thursday for a resolution meant to condemn the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The United Nations overwhelmingly voted Thursday for a resolution meant to condemn the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. CAPTION A group of Ventura County residents has filed suit, claiming Ventura utilities are responsible for damage caused by the Thomas fire. A group of Ventura County residents has filed suit, claiming Ventura utilities are responsible for damage caused by the Thomas fire. CAPTION Gymnast McKayla Maroney filed suit Wednesday against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. Gymnast McKayla Maroney filed suit Wednesday against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

david.montero@latimes.com

Twitter: @davemontero