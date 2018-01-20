Signposts from the Women's March — angry, ironic and sometimes really funny

Tweets are fine, but you can’t hold up a tweet for your fellow marchers to see. Same goes for videos, blog posts and selfies.

That explains why thousands of people marching Saturday grabbed cardboard, colored paper and markers to make their feelings known.

Here are signs across the country. Let’s start with the kids:

SEXUAL ASSAULT

This year’s march takes place at a time when women are speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse more than ever. The global #MeToo movement was a galvanizing force at many of the rallies.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Trump administration policies concerning science and the environment — not to mention climate change, oil drilling and coal — are another favorite target.

IMMIGRATION

In the midst of the first partial government shutdown in five years, protesters—even those on four legs— drew attention to President Trump’s policies over Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the program that protects young immigrants in the country illegally from deportation.

CIVIL RIGHTS

Some protesters are recalling past civil rights battles — and suggesting more to come. Organizers of the marches across the country are focusing on registering voters and encouraging those already registered to go to the polls in this year’s midterm elections.

