Senate vote on Kavanaugh promises to be historically close

With a final vote scheduled for Saturday, Supreme Court nominee
In 1881, Stanley Matthews, President James Garfield’s pick to replace Justice Noah Swayne, won confirmation by a single vote, 24 to 23 (51.06%).
Since then, the next closest came on Oct. 16, 1991, when
With all senators now having announced their positions, Kavanaugh's vote likely will end up at 50-48-1 (50.5%), barring any unexpected last-minute changes of heart. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) plans to attend his daughter's wedding, and with Kavanaugh having enough other votes to win confirmation, Daines is not expected to return to Washington for the vote. And
Close votes that ultimately confirm a Supreme Court nominee are rare. More often, nominees have been confirmed by wide margins.
Two-thirds of successful nominees were confirmed by at least 75% of the
And 10 nominees have received at least 96% of the vote.
As the country — and the Senate — has become more sharply divided along partisan lines, the divide in Supreme Court confirmations has become more stark.
The tightening began with the 2005 confirmation of Samuel A. Alito Jr., a George W. Bush nominee. The vote became closer with the confirmation of
Of the 17 Supreme Court nominations since 1980, four were made by Democratic presidents while Democrats also held the majority in the Senate. Republican presidents nominated nine people to the Supreme Court while the GOP held the majority in the Senate.
Most of the big battles have come with the five nominations in which the president and the Senate majority were of different parties: The defeated nomination of Judge
The other two nominations made with the president and Senate in different parties went more smoothly — George H.W. Bush’s nomination of David H. Souter and Reagan’s nomination of Anthony M. Kennedy, the man Kavanaugh has been nominated to replace.
Supreme Court nominees since 1980
The U.S. Senate has considered 17 Supreme Court nominees since 1980.
|Nominee
|Presidential party
|Senate majority party
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation
|NomineeBrett Kavanaugh
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmationAwaiting vote
|NomineeNeil M. Gorsuch
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation54.5%
|NomineeMerrick B. Garland
|Presidential partyDemocrat
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmationNo vote held
|NomineeElena Kagan
|Presidential partyDemocrat
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation63.0%
|NomineeSonia Sotomayor
|Presidential partyDemocrat
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation68.7%
|NomineeSamuel A. Alito, Jr.
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation58.0%
|NomineeHarriet Miers
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmationNomination withdrawn
|NomineeJohn G. Roberts, Jr.*
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation78.0%
|NomineeStephen G. Breyer
|Presidential partyDemocrat
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation90.6%
|NomineeRuth Bader Ginsburg
|Presidential partyDemocrat
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation97.0%
|NomineeClarence Thomas
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation52.0%
|NomineeDavid H. Souter
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation90.9%
|NomineeAnthony M. Kennedy
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation100.0%
|NomineeDouglas H Ginsburg
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmationNomination withdrawn
|NomineeRobert H. Bork**
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyDemocrat
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation42.0%
|Nominee
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation100.0%
|NomineeWilliam H. Rehnquist***
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation66.3%
|Nominee
|Presidential partyRepublican
|Senate majority partyRepublican
|Percent of votes
in favor of confirmation100.0%
* Initially nominated for associate justice, re-submitted for chief justice
** Rejected by U.S. Senate
*** Sitting justice nominated to chief justice
Source: U.S. Senate Supreme Court Nominations: present-1789
Already, the Kavanaugh confirmation process has been one of the longest of the 189 nominees to the Supreme Court dating back to 1789. If the Senate goes forward with the vote on Saturday, Kavanaugh’s confirmation process will have lasted 88 days, which is the eighth-longest and the longest since Reagan nominated sitting Justice William H. Rehnquist to replace Warren Burger as chief justice in 1986.