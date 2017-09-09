Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- 6.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate in Florida
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Thinking of staying put in the path of Hurricane Irma? Think again
|Kurtis Lee
When a hurricane is barreling toward your state, you have two options: Leave or stay. One is inconvenient. The other can be fatal.
On Friday, as Hurricane Irma set its sights on Florida, thousands of residents boarded planes and crowded onto highways to evacuate.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged people to get out of the state ahead of Irma’s expected landfall over the weekend.
“All Floridians should be prepared to evacuate soon,” he said at a news conference.
Even so, many inevitably remain in their homes with the hope of riding out the storm.
Here’s why this is a bad idea:
Patience in short supply as desperation sets in among South Florida residents
|Evan Halper and Les Neuhaus
Tiffany Ceballos and her family arrived at the iron gate in front of Miami Coral Park High School on Friday seeking refuge in the sturdy suburban edifice from the anticipated furies of Hurricane Irma.
But instead of being shown to a cot and a food line, they were shown the door by a National Guard soldier in camo fatigues.
The fact that Ceballos’ sister had spent three hours waiting in line on behalf of the family of six, all of them fleeing Little Havana, meant nothing, they were told. Only those who were there since first thing in the morning were getting in.
“We didn’t find out about the evacuation order until this morning,” Ceballos protested. “We needed to pack up. We didn’t expect it to fill so quick…”
Tell it to the hand.
As she waited for instructions on where else her family could go, Ceballos looked exasperated — and in that, she was not alone.
A port in a storm: Price Choice Foodmarket staying open as long as possible in downtown Miami
|Les Neuhaus
Biscayne Boulevard, the main drag running through downtown Miami, was desolate. Only a few police cars could be seen here and there, particularly at the entrance to the city's port.
There was, however, a lone grocery store that remained open, and it buzzed with activity from last-minute shoppers.
Price Choice Foodmarket, a block from Biscayne Boulevard and normally open 24 hours, had a sign out front that read, "We Simply Never Close."
But on Saturday, the store's general manager, Tony Medina, said he would lock the doors around 1 p.m.
"I believe we are the only store open downtown now," said Medina, 66. "You can see our customers who stayed are getting whatever they can, but we'll be closing for obvious reasons."
Medina said the store ran out of bread and water Friday, and only a few gallons of milk remained.
The grocery has a generator and will reopen as soon as possible following the storm, he said.
"I'm just worried about the flooding," he said. "Everyone is going to suffer, no matter where you are. And the drainage system here, in downtown, cannot hold all the water that's coming."
Mexico, still reeling from a massive earthquake, is battered by Hurricane Katia
|Kate Linthicum
As Mexican authorities rushed supplies and help to the regions hardest hit by Thursday's massive earthquake, they also were anxiously watching Hurricane Katia, which struck the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday as a Category 1 storm.
Luis Felipe Puente, head of Mexico's national emergency services agency, said two people were killed by the hurricane, which roared onshore in Veracruz state, pelting the region with intense rains and winds.
The hurricane quickly lost strength after hitting land and was downgraded to a tropical storm.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm’s maximum sustained winds had dropped Saturday morning to about 35 mph. Still, the center predicted the storm could bring 3 to 6 inches of additional rain to a region with a history of flooding and deadly mudslides.
Authorities were juggling two natural disasters.
At least 61 people were killed by Thursday's 8.1 earthquake, which struck shortly before midnight Central time in the Pacific Ocean, about 60 miles off the coast of the state of Chiapas.
The quake leveled hospitals, churches and thousands of houses in Chiapas, Oaxaca and Tabasco states, authorities said, although its strong tremors were felt as far away as Mexico City.
Irma lashes Cuba with powerful winds and flooding
|Molly Hennessy-Fiske
Cuba's meteorological agency reported that Irma struck overnight north of central Camaguey province, home to the country’s third-largest city, with winds so strong that they destroyed measurement instruments.
Hurricane-strength winds were later recorded in the northern half of Camaguey, the agency said. Irma was the first Category 5 hurricane to hit the province in 85 years, according to the state media. Damage was reported across the province, the station said: roofs torn off, trees downed and power disconnected.
“No one wants to leave the house, only silence is interrupted by gusts of wind and rain,” Yoani Sanchez, who runs a Havana-based digital news service, 14ymedio, tweeted in Spanish about the situation in Camaguey.
Sanchez posted photos of people crowding the streets of Havana to pray. She reported that supplies were running low.
“Having at least one candle is, at this time, the dream of thousands of Cubanos, but many cannot: the shortage is worsening,” she wrote.
Irma advanced from Camaguey into neighboring provinces with 16- to 23-foot waves along the coast. Even bigger waves and widespread flooding were expected today as the storm moves into coastal northern Cuba, including Havana, the agency said.
Irma's center approached the northern coastal resort town of Caibarién early Saturday with winds of 130 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Video posted online showed city streets and palm trees racked by sheets of rain and powerful winds, which knocked out power in the tourist town and flooded main streets and even inland homes with three to four feet of water.
The Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas remained under a hurricane watch advisory Saturday, while the capital and its surrounding area could be struck by tropical storm-force winds.
In Holgium, some families have taken shelter in caves to weather the storm.
“Initial reports have begun to arrive of damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Gibara, Holguín province,” reported the online state media outlet Granma, including, “four- to eight-meter high waves causing severe damage to Gibara’s seawall and covering roads with debris.”
Nersys Sarmiento, head of civil defense in the city, told Granma that more than half of Gibara’s 43,610 residents evacuated, mostly staying with friends and family. At least 900 sheltered in state institutions, including 300 in a military facility, he said.
Seawater poured into the local hospital, which had already been evacuated, while winds ripped off the roof of a school. Fifty-meter waves from the storm surge damaged more than a dozen homes, state media reported.
Hurricane Irma sends tropical storm force winds to South Florida as Florida Keys brace for a direct hit
|John Cherwa and Les Neuhaus
Hurricane Irma’s battering of Florida started on Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit on Sunday morning.
The exact path of Irma is still uncertain but it’s very likely it will turn north and follow the west coast of Florida, with the eye making landfall somewhere between Fort Myers and Tampa. On the opposite coast, this would spare the Miami area Irma’s most ferocious winds and life-threatening storm surge.