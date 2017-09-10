Another collapsed crane is dangling above Miami buildings and streets

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of rains, winds and floods over a far larger swath of Florida.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 3 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- The latest forecast puts Naples, Tampa and the western coast of the Florida peninsula directly in the path of the storm
- St. Petersburg is poised to take a possible direct hit from Hurricane Irma tonight
- Two law-enforcement officials died after a head-on crash
- It made landfall on the Keys at 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- Irma clobbered Cuba, flooding Havana
