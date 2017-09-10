'At least it's safer than the house': Tales from the storm front in Miami

In downtown Miami, the few hotels open also served as paying shelters for many fleeing Hurricane Irma.

“It’s fine. At least it’s safer than the house,” said Chris McShane, who was staying at a Homewood Suites in the Brickell neighborhood.

He was here with his wife, Jennifer McShane, and two children, Ashley, 1, and Riley, 2. They were found in the hotel restaurant, the kids’ games spread along a table. The couple decided to leave their home in North Miami as Irma closed in.

Outside, glass windows displayed a glowering panorama: sheets of rain and a ferocious wind that felled trees and sent debris flying about, with some gusts reported in excess of 100 mph. The downtown towers nearby loomed below a gray sky. The sound of the wind was a constant backdrop for conversations among guests in the more than 100 rooms, all booked since Friday.

Still, all expressed relief that the storm had veered west and had not hit Miami head on. There was a palpable sense of catastrophe averted, even as the storm blew at gale force outside.

The mood was laid back. Someone stroked a guitar. Various dogs, the pets of patrons, occasionally ran about. On occasion, guests would step downstairs to the garage to catch a glimpse of nature’s fury, but most soon retreated. A pair of television news crews would do occasional stand-ups from the garage entrance.

The hotel had limited power after a transformer blew out early Sunday, but the McShanes, like some others, were using car batteries to charge computers. They planned to watch the U.S. Open tennis final in the afternoon and possibly catch a football game in the evening.

Behind the hotel front desk, German Castro was feeding bits of apple to his family’s 9-year-old vegetarian pug, Annie, who rested serenely on a blanket.

“She gets scared a bit with the lightning and thunder, but she feels safe here,” said Castro, a union organizer who took shelter with his wife, Angelica Castro.

Castro said he had experienced hurricanes before at his home in Florida, and preferred to be in the hotel. The past storms “felt like a truck running over the house,” he explained.

Also at the hotel was a sizable contingent from the government of the village of Key Biscayne. Situated on a barrier island that initially had been expected to receive a direct hit from Irma, the town was under an evacuation order. Fire, police and other officials had set up a command center at the hotel.

“We’re all itching to get out there and help, but safety comes first,” said Eric Lang, Key Biscayne fire chief.

As the afternoon wore on, the winds outside seemed to be diminishing. But from inside, it was hard to judge.