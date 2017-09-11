Tropical Storm Irma has unleashed some of Jacksonville’s worst floods in 100 years, inundated parts of coastal Georgia and produced heavy storm surges in Charleston, S.C.
Here's the latest:
- Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but dangers linger for communities in its path
- The storm took a parting swipe at north Florida this morning before it started battering Georgia and South Carolina
- More than 155,000 people in Florida are still in shelters; more than 6 million Floridians lack power
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands
- What happens when the sea rises up during a hurricane?
Authorities confirm first Irma-related death in South Carolina
|Associated Press
Authorities are reporting the first death in South Carolina related to Tropical Storm Irma.
Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley said Charles Saxon, 57, was cleaning debris outside his home in Calhoun Falls about 3 p.m. Monday when a tree limb fell on him.
Ashely said in a news release that Saxon died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.
The National Weather Service says winds in the area were gusting to about 40 mph at the time Saxon was killed. Calhoun Falls is 60 miles south of Greenville, S.C.