Florida power outages already climbing

As Hurricane Irma’s winds began to reach South Florida on Saturday, more than 48,000 homes and businesses in the area around Miami and Fort Lauderdale have lost power, according to Florida Power & Light.

As of 4 p.m. Eastern time, there were 38,990 outages in the Miami-Dade County area, 6,696 in Broward and 2,373 in Palm Beach County. Power losses grew in Broward and Palm Beach counties in the past hour.

The electric utility has been restoring power even as there are outages, with plans to work until winds get too strong for safety.

FPL on Saturday lowered the number of customers it expects to lose power to 3.1 million accounts, or 6 million people in the service area, which is half the state. On Friday, the utility had estimated that 4.1 million accounts or 9 million people would lose power in the storm.

The good news in South Florida is that recovery from power outages caused by Hurricane Irma is now expected to be only a repair job, FPL spokesman Rob Gould said Saturday at a mid-day news conference.