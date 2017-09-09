Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- 6.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate in Florida
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Georgia coast is now under hurricane watch
|Associated Press
Georgia is bracing for potentially far-flung impacts from Hurricane Irma, which could swamp the coast with storm surge and topple trees and power lines in Atlanta.
The National Hurricane Center placed the entire Georgia coast under a hurricane watch Saturday as residents packed their cars and trickled onto the highways in six counties under a mandatory evacuation. A hurricane watch also was issued for the South Carolina coast from the Georgia line to Edisto Beach, about 40 miles southwest of Charleston.
Irma's center is forecast to enter southern Georgia far inland Monday and plow northward as a tropical storm or depression. Emergency officials expect tropical storm winds to reach Georgia's coast, where storm surges could be amplified by unusually high tides.