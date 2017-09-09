Hey, a hurricane's coming. Wanna go to the beach?

Despite the mass evacuation of Miami Beach, there were offbeat moments Saturday as Hurricane Irma closed in and unleashed increasingly powerful winds and sheets of rain.

On the mostly deserted beachfront, some were using the impending tempest as a backdrop for filming humorous scenes that they planned to post on social media.

“I always wanted to come down the beach in a hurricane, but my parents never let me,” said Rafael Cabanzon, 20, who, along with a friend, Victor Herrera, also 20, was frolicking Saturday in the storm-whipped surf.

Cabanzon donned a combination mask-helmet with a stylized smiling face—a copy of the disguise worn by Marshmello CQ, the DJ and dance music producer. Cabanzon stood in the surf in Marshmello look-alike guise while Herrera filmed him.

“I could be Marshmello,” he said, noting the mysterious true identity of the masked DJ.

Further up the beach, as wind-whipped grains of sand struck the skin like high-power pellets, Oscar Silva slipped on a mask of Donald Trump.

“There is no hurricane!” intoned Silva, in his Trump disguise, as his friend, Sandra Hernandez, filmed the mock interview amid blowing wind and rain. “It’s all fake news!”