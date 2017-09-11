Tropical Storm Irma has unleashed some of Jacksonville’s worst floods in 100 years, inundated parts of coastal Georgia and produced heavy storm surges in Charleston, S.C.
Here's the latest:
- Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but dangers linger for communities in its path
- The storm took a parting swipe at north Florida this morning before it started battering Georgia and South Carolina
- More than 155,000 people in Florida are still in shelters; more than 6 million Floridians lack power
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands
- What happens when the sea rises up during a hurricane?
Irma claims a third life in Georgia
|Associated Press
Tropical Storm Irma has claimed a third life in Georgia.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says on its website that a woman died from injuries she suffered when a tree fell on a vehicle in a private driveway.
The sheriff's office says deputies and firefighters tried to rescue the woman, but she died from her injuries.
The sheriff's office said it was withholding the woman's name until her family and friends had been notified.
The storm is also being blamed for the death of a man in his 50s who was killed when a tree fell on his house just north of Atlanta and for the death of a 62-year-old man in rural southwest Georgia who had a heart attack after he climbed onto a shed during heavy winds on Monday.