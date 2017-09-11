NATION
Live Updates: Hurricane Irma aims its fury at central Florida
Hurricane Irma made another powerful landfall near Naples on Sunday and then powered up through central Florida

Here's what we know:

    Irma's winds slightly weaken as the storm moves further north

    Brian de los Santos

    Irma's maximum sustained winds slightly dropped to 75 mph as it made its way across central Florida and headed north early Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

    The storm weakened to Category 1 late Sunday — its maximum sustained winds were at 85 mph then. The National Hurricane Center said it expects the storm to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.

    Storm surge warnings remained in effect for parts of the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. 

    Latest updates

