Hurricane Irma made another powerful landfall near Naples on Sunday and then powered up through central Florida
Here's what we know:
- President Trump approves disaster declaration
- Tampa and St. Petersburg were forecast to be clobbered later Sunday
- Two law-enforcement officials died after a head-on crash
- Nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- Irma clobbered Cuba, flooding Havana
Irma's winds slightly weaken as the storm moves further north
|Brian de los Santos
Irma's maximum sustained winds slightly dropped to 75 mph as it made its way across central Florida and headed north early Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm weakened to Category 1 late Sunday — its maximum sustained winds were at 85 mph then. The National Hurricane Center said it expects the storm to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.
Storm surge warnings remained in effect for parts of the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.